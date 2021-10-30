Driver killed in Ramsoo road accident

Ramban: A driver was killed in an accident along Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramsoo area of Ramban district on Saturday morning, officials said.

An official Said that at about 0500 hours, Alto car bearing engine number (F8DN6601063) driven by its driver namely Aqeel Ahmad Shaw, son of Mohammad Syed Shaw of Khawajabag Baramulla was coming from Jammu to Kashmir.

“With rash and negligent manner, the vehicle skidded from the road and fell down in Nallah at Magerkourt Morh, resulting in on spot death of the driver,” he said.

He said that a case (FIR No 125/2021) under section 279 304-A IPC has been registered in police station Ramsoo—(KNO)

