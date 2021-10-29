RBI board reviews economic situation

Mumbai:The Central Board of Directors of the RBI on Friday reviewed the current domestic and global economic situation and challenges.

The board also deliberated upon possible measures for addressing the emerging challenges, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release.

The 591st meeting of the board was held under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das. His tenure as the Governor has been extended by three years up to December 2024.

“The board also congratulated the Governor on his reappointment,” the central bank said.

According to the release, the board also discussed the working of sub-committees of the central board and activities of a few Central Office Departments, including the nationwide survey among bank customers regarding banks’ grievance redress system and the functioning of the Ombudsman schemes.

Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar attended the meeting. Other directors on the board — N Chandrasekaran, Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy and Sachin Chaturvedi — were also present.

Besides, Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services and Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, attended the meeting.

Das was appointed the RBI’s 25th Governor on December 11, 2018 for a period of three years after the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Urjit Patel.

He is the first RBI Governor to get extension after the BJP-led government came to power in 2014.

