PM Modi condoles, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. Shri Modi has also approved an ex-gratia from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

The Prime Minister Office tweeted: “Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families.”

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, the PM said.

 

 

