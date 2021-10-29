LG visits injured airlifted from Doda at GMC Jammu

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the Government Medical College Jammu here to enquire about the well-being of patients injured in Doda road accident who were airlifted immediately to GMC Jammu on the directions of the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor gave explicit directions to doctors at GMC to ensure best possible medical care of the injured for their early recovery.

The Lt Governor had been monitoring the situation personally and had directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the families who have lost their loved ones and all those who were injured in the road accident.

Earlier, the Lt Governor announced Rs 3 Lakh compensation for the NoKs of every deceased, Rs 2 Lakh from LG’s discretionary fund and Rs 1 Lakh from Road victim fund as immediate relief.

The Lt Governor also held discussion with Principal GMC Jammu, Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma among other senior officers.

