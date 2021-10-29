Farooq, Omar express grief

JAMMU: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed deep shock and grief over the deaths in a tragic road accident in Thathri.

They conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

Farooq said in a message, “I am saddened by the loss of 14 precious lives in the Thathri road accident. My sympathies and condolences are with the bereaved. I pray for eternal peace to the departed souls,” he said. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Omar Abdullah in his message also expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the accident. “The precious lives that were devoured in the fatal accident add to the tally of numerous others, who had also lost their lives in the region, prone to such unfortunate fatalities. Can well imagine the unfathomable pain and agony the bereaved households must be going through. I share in their grief. I also pray for peace to the deceased and speedy recovery to the injured. The administration should ensure best medical treatment to the injured,” he said.

