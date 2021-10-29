British Army chief visits Chinar Corps in Srinagar

Srinagar: Chief of British Army General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith on Thursday visited Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army.

“General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, Chief of the General Staff, #BritishArmy visited #ChinarCorps and interacted with Lieutenant General DP Pandey, GOC #ChinarCorps and local commanders,” the Army said on its official Twitter handle.

There were no details provided about the visit of the British Army Chief to Kashmir.

General Carleton-Smith is on a four-day visit to India. On Tuesday, he held talks with Army Chief General M M Naravane in Delhi with a focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two armies.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print