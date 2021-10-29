APHC grieved over loss of lives

Srinagar: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on behalf of its incarcerated Chairman Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of over a dozen lives and injuries to 15 people in a tragic road accident in Doda district.

The APHC in a statement said that road accidents and traffic mismanagement have become a routine in Jammu and Kashmir due to which there is a loss of lives on almost daily basis.

“This is extremely unfortunate and a matter of serious concern which deserves our collective attention,” it said.

The Hurriyat on behalf of its leadership and incarcerated chairman has expressed heartfelt condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family members and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

