Two Kashmir scientists figure in Stanford University’s Research database

Srinagar: Two Scientists from the SKUAST-Kashmir have figured in the World Ranking of Top 2% Scientists” in 2021 database (Published:19 October 2021) created by experts at Stanford University, USA in association with Elsevier BV and Plos Biology.

The analysis, conducted using research publications up to 2020 end, was published in PLOS Biology, a peer-reviewed scientific journal. The selection is based on the citation-score or a percentile rank of 2% or above. SKUAST-Kashmir Scientists featured in the list include two young faces Dr. Shabir Hussain Wani, Genetics and Plant Breeding from MRCFC, Khudwani and Dr. Shabir Ahmad Ganai, from Division of basic Science and Humanities, FoA, Wadur

