Technician Terminated From Services For Whatsapp Status On Celebration Of India’s Defeat By Pak In T20 Match

Jammu:Principal Government Medical College Rajouri on Thursday terminated services of Operation Theatre Technician over whatsapp status regarding celebration of Pakistan cricket team’s win over Indian team in Sunday’s world cup T20 match. The action followed after matter was brought to Principal’s notice by Dysp headquarters Rajouri as well as through media platforms, an order by the Principal reads.

“A viral video has come to the notice of undersigned (Principal GMC) from different media platforms and also from Dysp HQ, Rajouri who sent the same via whatsapp in which Miss Safiya Majeed OT Technician, engaged and working as OT Technician in GMC & AH Rajouri seems to have posted her whatsapp status showing celebration of defeat of Indian Cricket Team against Pakistan in T-20 World Cup 2021, the activity which seems to be disloyality towards nation,” reads an order.

He said no employee of this institution shall be allowed to be disloyal to the nation.

“As reported by HOD Gynae and Obst., the said engagee (Safiya) proceeded on casual leave for five days w.e.f 21-10-2021 and also failed to join her duties on expiry of said leave,” the order reads, adding, “no prior notice is required to be given to such employee for gross indiscipline in her duties.”

Subsequently, the Principal GMC ordered that the services of Miss Safiya Majeed engaged on

Academic Arrangement Basis under SRO-24 (now read as S.O 364 dated 27-11 2020) stands terminated with immediate effect. (GNS)

