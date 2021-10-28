Non-local found dead under mysterious conditions in Yousmarg

Budgam: A non-local resident was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Yousmarg area of Chararisharief in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday morning.

An official said that a body of non-local person was spotted by some locals at Sukhnag Yousmarg, who accordingly informed police.

He said that police reached the spot and took the body to the hospital.

“The deceased has not been identified yet and seems the non-local has died due to cold,” he said, adding that an investigation has been started in this regard—(KNO)

