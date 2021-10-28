Night Temperatures Fall Across Kashmir, Minus 3.4°C In Pahalgam

Srinagar: Night temperatures continue to fall in Kashmir Valley even as sub-zero conditions prevailed in famous resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam, officials said on Thursday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded minimum temperature of 3.4°C against 4.2°C on previous night.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.8°C against previous night’s 6.2°C, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 1.1°C on previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 2.3°C against 2.4°C on previous night, the official said. it had rainfall of 1.4mm last night, the official said.

Kupwara town of the north Kashmir recorded a low 1.0°C against 2.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 0.6°C against previous night’s minus 1.4°C, the official said. it had 0.4mm of rainfall overnight, the official added.

The temperatures have fallen considerably after record rainfall and snowfall in some plains and upper reaches.

The MeT office has forecast mainly dry weather over Jammu and Kashmir till November 2. (GNS)

