CS directs end to end digitization of all Schemes, Services by first week of November, 2021

SRINAGAR: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the implementation of Business Reform Action Plan/ Ease of Doing Business reforms (EoDB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Finance, Housing & Urban Development, Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare, General Administration, Labour & Employment, Forest, Ecology & Environment, Industries & Commerce, School Education, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, and Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs along with the concerned sectoral heads participated in the meeting.

It was informed that while in the BRAP ranking released by DPIIT for the fiscal 2018-19, Jammu and Kashmir was ranked 21st, the UT is striving towards being amongst first ten performers in the country in EoDB ranking during the fiscal 2021-22.

The department informed that EoDB ranking for the fiscal year 2019-20 has not been released as yet and if and when it is released, the UT would be better placed corresponding to its rank in the fiscal year 2018-19.

It was informed that the department has made substantial progress on minimising regulatory compliance burden and that it is expecting a considerable jump in the MRCB ranking as and when it is announced.

It was further informed that J&K is amongst the leading 10 best MRCB complied States/UTs and that the UT has set the target of achieving 750 and 1200 reform points under MRCB by December 2021 and March 2022 respectively.

It was informed that 64 services under SBRAP have been integrated on the single window platform and work on bringing the remaining 62 onboard is underway.

The department further stated that out of 301 action points identified under SBRAP, 104 points have been implemented and that the remaining 197 reforms will be expeditiously implemented.

