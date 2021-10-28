8 feared dead, many injured in Doda accident

Jammu: At least eight passengers are feared dead and around one dozen injured in a road accident that took place at Sui Gwari on Thathri-Doda road on Thursday morning.

As per the preliminary reports, a minibus was on way to Doda from Thathri when the driver lost control over the vehicle at Sui Gwari and fell into a deep gorge along river Chenab.

“Eight passengers travelling in the vehicle are feared to have died and ten to twelve and may be more others are injured,” official sources said.

They added that a rescue operation has been launched—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print