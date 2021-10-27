Grenade attack leaves 6 civilians injured in Sumbal

Sumbal (Bandipora): At least six civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.

Police sources told Kashmir Reader that about at around 10am, unknown gunmen hurled a grenade on an army convoy near Sumo taxi stand Sumbal. However, it missed the target and exploded on the road, leaving six civilians injured, including a pregnant woman. The civilians were travelling in a Sumo when the grenade explosion occurred, police said.

Police said that the injured have been shifted to Community Health Center (CHC) Sumbal for treatment, from where four were shifted to JVC Srinagar for further treatment.

Talking to Kashmir Reader, Medical Superintendent CHC Sumbal Dr Muzafar Ahmad said that they received six patients with splinter injuries and all were given first-aid, after which four including a 9-month pregnant woman were referred to JVC Hospital for advanced treatment, while two were discharged.

Asked about any critical injuries, he said all the civilians had minor splinter injuries and were stable.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print