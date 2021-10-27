BGSBU faculty figures in Global AD Scientific Index-2021

Srinagar:Six scientists including faculty members of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri (BGSBU) figure in the list of Global AD (Alper-Doger) Scientific Index 2021.

The ranking is based on the total and last 5 years’ values of the i10 index, h-index, and citation scores in Google Scholar. In other words, the “AD Scientific Index” provides both the academic ranking and analysis results.

The six scientists including faculty members of BGSBU who have been figured in the global list of scientists included Dr. Arif Tasleem Jan, Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, Dr. Feroz Ahmad Mir, Assistant professor, Department of physics, Dr. Shreekar Pant, Environmental Sciences, Dr. Rakeeb Ahmed Mir, Department of Biotechnology, Dr. Tanvver ul Hasan Dar, Assistant professor, Department of Biotechnology and Dr. Ramesh Pandita, Library Sciences.

Vice Chancellor BGSBU, Prof. Akbar Masood congratulated the Scientists and faculty members for being ranked in the global index list. Prof. Akbar said, “It is a feeling of great honor and pride for us that our faculty members and scientists have received global reorganization for their outstanding research.” Prof. Akbar said that the recent rankings serve as a testament to the impact of the university’s faculty in advancing research in science and technology.

Prof. Akbar said that The faculty members have been recognized not only for the quantity of their publications, but also for the quality of their scholarly work, which has greatly influenced knowledge production in their fields as measured by the number of citations for each publication, among other metrics.

