Webinar on ‘Legal services at Pre arrest, arrest, Remand stage’ held at Ganderbal

GANDERBAL: As part of Pan India Awareness and outreach Programme and to commemorate “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav”, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal today organised a webinar on “Legal assistance at pre-arrest, arrest and remand stage”.
The Webinar was held under the chairmanship of Chairperson DLSA Ganderbal, Shazia Tabasum and under the guidance of Secretary DLSA Ganderbal, Tabasum.
Secretary DLSA Ganderbal presided over the programme and Advocate Umer Rashid Wani and Advocate Imeetul Mehraj were the keynote Speakers.
During the programme, Advocate Umer Rashid Wani and Advocate Imeetul Mehraj highlighted the relevant provisions of law and simultaneously the judgments pertaining to arrest and remand and the directions for extending the legal services at pre-arrest, arrest and remand stage of the suspects. The Webinar was attended by Judicial Officers of District Ganderbal, Police Officers, Panel Lawyers, PLVs, etc.
The proceedings of the programme was moderated by Advocate Shagufta Nabi, Panel Lawyer of DLSA Ganderbal.