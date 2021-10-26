‘Sincere efforts’ made to improve sports facilities: HC closes its own PIL

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K on Monday closed its suo motu litigation with regard to augmentation of sports facilities, noting that the purpose of initiation of this motion has outlived its utility and there is not much to be done by the court in regard to improvement of sports facilities.

The bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul recorded that the court had taken suo moto action for initiation of this Public Interest Litigation as certain deficiencies with regard to sports facilities in Jammu and Kashmir had come to light.

“In order to improve the sports facilities several orders were passed from time to time directing the authorities to take certain steps for the improvement of infrastructure,” the bench said.

The bench also said that various Action Taken Reports are already on record. “A perusal of the said reports do reveal that sincere efforts have been made for the improvement of the sports facilities in Srinagar and elsewhere,” it noted.

The Amicus Curiae in the matter submitted before court that the respondents had done a commendable job and that the infrastructure in respect of sports has improved a lot.

He submitted that as on date proper steps for engaging good coaches is required to be taken, to which respondents stated that the engagement of coaches has to be done in a transparent manner by proper advertisement inviting applications and, as such, it is an ongoing exercise.

The court said, “In view of the aforesaid facts and circumstances, we find that the purpose of initiation of this Public Interest Litigation has outlived its utility and there is not much to be done by the Court in regard to the improvement of the sports facilities.”

“Accordingly, we direct the Public Interest Litigation to be closed with liberty to the parties to move appropriate application if anything is found lacking or is required to done,” the bench directed.

