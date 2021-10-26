Police arrest drug peddler in Sopore, contraband recovered

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Sopore and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
Officers from Police Station Sopore apprehended one drug peddler in Sopore and recovered 1008 Spasmoproxyvon Plus capsules from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 259/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sopore and further investigation has been initiated. Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.