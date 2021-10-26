PDD lineman electrocuted to death in Baramulla

BARAMULLA: A daily wage lineman of the power development department (PDD) electrocuted to death while repairing an electric transformer in the Oldtown area of Baramulla town on Monday evening.
Mushtaq Ahmad Dar a daily wager in PDD son of Abdul Rashid Dar a resident of Hajibal presently at Drangbal Baramulla was repairing an electric transformer in Oldtown, Baramulla Monday evening when he received a high voltage electric shock, the people nearby just shift him to government medical college (GMC) Baramulla for treatment, however, he was declare as dead by the doctors.
Meanwhile, Baramulla police register a case and start its investigation, while the people appeal to the administration to order its independent enquiry.
