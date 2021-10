Bandipora: Five people were injured in a mysterious explosion in Sumbal area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.

Officials said that the low intensity explosion took place in Sumbal which left around five people injured .

They said the injured have been shifted to Community health center(CHC) Sumbal for treatment from where all were shifted to Srinagar hospital.

The officials said that the police have rushed to the spot to check the cause of explosion.KNO

