MoS for Statistics, Programme Implementation conducts public outreach programme at KVS Chenani

UDHAMPUR: As a part of public outreach programme launched by the Central Government for the Union Territory of J&K, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics, Programme Implementation and Planning, Rao Inderjit Singh today conducted an exhaustive public outreach programme at Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Chenani of District Udhampur. The Minister inaugurated various developmental projects, distributed Sports Kits under Khelo India, presented Sehat cards under Ayushmann Bharat Scheme and Soil health cards to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union MoS expressed satisfaction over implementation of several government schemes in the district. He appreciated the efforts of district administration as well as various departments for effective implementation of government schemes in the district. The Union Minister reiterated that after abrogation of Article 370 from J&K many changes are visible at the ground level.

He said that the Government is eagerly working to put Jammu and Kashmir on the path of development and numerous innovative steps have been initiated in this regard which have yielded positive results. He called upon the officers to make dedicated efforts towards taking the benefits of all government schemes to the targeted sections of the society. He urged the public to come forward and to avail the maximum benefits of various schemes.

Interacting with the PRIs, the Union MoS emphasized that the Government has empowered public representatives in increasing the pace of development in all sectors and upliftment of socio economic condition of common people. He also informed about the initiatives being taken by the Prime Minister of India for the betterment of farmers and to double their income by 2022.

