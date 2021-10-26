Gold declines marginally; silver moves lower by Rs 287

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Tuesday declined marginally by Rs 5 to Rs 47,153 per 10 gram following weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 47,158 per 10 gram.

Silver slumped Rs 287 to Rs 64,453 per kilogram from Rs 64,740 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold traded lower at USD 1,802 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.30 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.27 per cent down at USD 1,802 per ounce on Tuesday.

Gold prices traded under pressure on Tuesday on stronger dollar and rise in US bond yields,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

