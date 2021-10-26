Doninar Pampore residents demand immediate filling of ditches on main road

PAMPORE: Presence of a ditch in the main road irks residents of Doninar Colony in Saffron town Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The residents said that a ditch has been created in Doninar road adjacent to the grid station.

They added due to recent heavy rains it has been filled with rain water and turned into a pool.

They added that it has become troublesome for commuters to cross the water filled ditch.

The residents of the area have urged the authorities to repair the road at the earliest.

Ghulam Mohammad Shah, president of Dominar Colony told Kashmir Reader that water logging at the particular spot has disconnected the colony and residents find it difficult to walk through the water pool to reach their saffron fields or enter the colony.

” I invited attention of concerned officials towards the issue a number of times and requested them fill the ditch but they didn’t take any action till date,” he said, adding that he again went to Roads & Buildings Department and Deputy Commissioner Pulwama along with a delegation requesting him to redress their grievance.

” We were told that they have no funds right now,” Shad said.

He again appealed Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary and Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din for redressing their grievance.

An official of Roads & Buildings Department Pampore told Kashmir Reader that they will take a few meters of the road out of the funds meant for one kilometer of road in the interior area of Pampore town.

” We are going to fill the ditch and then grade second,” he said.

He also said that they have no allotment for the particular road.

