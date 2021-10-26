APHC condemns killing of Shopian Youth

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), on Monday strongly condemned the killing of Shahid Ahmad of Shopian, a sole breadwinner of his family , who was killed in broad daylight. The body expressed deep distress against the unceasing policy of persecution and harassment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the valley , by the ruling authorities . “The long-standing restrictions on mass leadership and freedom of expression, gag on local media along with the relentless violations of basic human rights, fresh roundups and indiscriminate arrests, random raids by agencies , dismissals of local Government employees, intense frisking even of young children , shifting of detainees to outside jails , arbitrary seizure of vehicles of two wheeler commuters, all create an atmosphere of fear and terror around .

Efforts to seize resources and alter demography continue . The new law regarding sale of agricultural land for commercial purposes is a step in this direction,” it said. APHC said that Kashmir is a dire picture of acute repression , killings, death and violence . All killings irrespective of who dies and who kills are painful .

“Forces personnel stationed in every nook and corner of the Valley keep expanding their footprints . New bunkers are coming up in Srinagar city and on the outskirts.” it added

“APHC extends its sympathies and support to the devastated family of shahid Ahmed and prays to almighty Allah for Jannah for young and innocent shabir,” reads the statement.

