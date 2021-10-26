10th, 12th Exams: Students asked to carry consent signed by parents, guardians

Srinagar: Government has issued fresh covid-19 guidelines, among others mandating “consent by parents or legal guardians” for students of 10th and 12th class for taking examinations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Offline Board Examinations for 12th and 10th classes have been permitted to be held in staggered manner keeping in view all the social distancing norms and Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

All the concerned institutions have been asked to ensure that all the students coming to the examinations venue shall carry consent for each examination duly signed by their parents/legal guardians.

“The sanitisation of the examination hall, furniture and toilets should be carried out daily before and after the exams,” read the fresh guidelines, issued by Chief Secretary (Chairperson, State Executive Committee.

The seating arrangement should be made in such a manner that every second desk is left vacant to maintain physical distancing, the order stipulating the guidelines, a copy of which lies with GNS, reads further.

Vaccinating the teachers, staff and officials involved in conducting the examination with the cooperation of the district administration shall be made mandatory, it reads.

“There should be a thermal scanner, pulse oximeter, first aid boxes and hand sanitisers at the venue of the examination.”

All the students appearing for examination must mandatorily be wearing masks and arrangement to this affect needs to be ensured by the concerned institution, the guidelines mandate.

“Separate facility should be provided to the students showing any symptoms like cough, common cold and flu.”

It shall be the responsibility of Board authorities and Head of the schools to ensure that the Covid protocols are strictly adhered to, it added.

As regards the education institutions and other permitted activities, the government has retained previous guidelines.

Among others, the Deputy Commissioners shall continue to focus on the positivity rates of the Medical-Blocks under their jurisdictions. “Intensified measures related to Covid management and restriction of activities shall be undertaken in these Blocks. There shall be renewed focus on Panchayat level mapping of cases and effective micro-containment zones shall be constituted wherever unusual spike of cases is noticed.”

Effectiveness of micro containment zones shall be decided on the basis of number of cases reported from such zones, the order reads. “The DCs shall keep active track of the positivity rates in blocks and consider implementing stricter control measures in closed clustered spaces like Public/ Private Offices, Community halls, Malls, Bazaars etc., in case weekly positivity rate goes beyond 4 percent in these Blocks.”

The three – “T” protocol of testing, tracking and treating, besides vaccination, needs to strengthened in all Blocks, it reads further. “The proportion of RT-PCR tests in the total mix should be scaled up on best effort basis.”

All Districts of J&K shall intensify efforts to ensure timely administering of the Second Dose of the Covid-19 vaccination in accordance with the due date for the same, it added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print