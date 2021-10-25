Two civilians trapped at Sinthan Top rescued

SRINAGAR: Two civilians who were trapped under the debris of snow at Sinthan Top have died, though many others have been rescued, officials said on Sunday.

The rescue operation was launched Saturday night after information came about four civilians buried under snow in the area. Police, army and civil administration together launched the operation.

The dead have been identified as residents of Kishtwar. Both of them were drivers. The bodies of the two were brought to hospital for medico-legal formalities. It is said that both of them had come from Chatroo area of Kishtwar.

SDPO Kokernag Irshad and Captain Pankaj of 19 RR, along with revenue officials had to walk through snow to reach the area, officials said, adding that the operation lasted for nearly 11 hours.

Meanwhile in Ganderbal, police restored movement of traffic at main road Sonamarg after clearing overnight landslides which had blocked the road.

According to police, a huge mass of landslide fell on to the main road at Sonamarg, blocking the movement of vehicles and local population.

After Police Station Sonamarg received information about the incident, a police party led by the SHO arrived at the spot and initiated clearance of landslide caused by snow/rain. Police began the rescue operation despite heavy downpour in the area. Other senior officers including SDPO Kangan were supervising the rescue efforts on the spot.

After hectic efforts, police managed to evacuate almost 200 passenger vehicles and cleared the debris from the road and made it through for vehicular movement.

Community members have appreciated the quick response of the police for promptly launching rescue operation in the area, the J&K Police said and added that it is committed to secure the lives of community members and provide assistance wherever required

