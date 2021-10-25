Top Platforms For Your Healthcare And Financial Needs

The covid pandemic has taught us the significance of having funds handy, specifically in times of emergencies. With digital solutions now, getting financial aid is as simple as adding products to your online shopping cart. Just upload documents, select the loan scheme and EMI, fill in other credentials and get approved immediately.

Personal loan apps are flexible and provide hassle-free credits within minutes, plus you can also use beneficial features to get additional savings. For instance, Dhani supersaver card users can get 70% off + ₹50 cashback on using exclusive code, choose health 365 plans from ₹450, get immune-booster kit, consult doctors or use Dhani coupons to get instant 25% off and flat ₹50 cashback on pharmacy products.

Besides bank cash and salary advance credits, easily applying for personal loans is a better and convenient option in times of need. Below listed are top platforms that will help you to fulfil healthcare and financial needs in unforeseen dire straits.

Dhani

Get a quick loan of up to INR 5 lakhs with affordable interest rates, lifetime cashback card, 2% cashback on every transaction, beneficial redemptions and services, without submitting salary slips. The virtual interest-free credit line also allows you to choose a 90-day payback scheme.

The instant loan at minimum interest and easy EMI, requires no processing fee or additional charges. Rather, you benefit from cashbacks on using Dhani RuPay card and gain unrestricted access to doctors, based on your healthcare needs.

Bajaj Finserv

Finance your medical needs with an emergency loan from Bajaj Finserv that allows you to personalize customer-centric healthcare schemes. These health-tech solutions are aimed at providing holistic care and offering preventive or prepaid packages.

The mobile app is integrated with components of the health ecosystem that helps patients to easily access cost-effective healthcare solutions anytime. The comprehensive health insurance coverage has chosen hospitals and diagnostic centres as network partners that enable bringing technological services to the healthcare arena.

CASHe

Log in to the app and register for CASHe services to get individual loans that help deal with financial situations and medical emergencies. The user-friendly dashboard provides complete information on different options for interest rates and repayment terms before you acquire an instant loan.

The application process is secure and privacy protected to help you set up direct auto-debit loan interest or payments from your bank account. The platform also offers beneficial partnerships like ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ that can be used on Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket and other e-commerce stores.

Healthfin

The app focussed on making healthcare affordable to patients with interest-free financial schemes, provides financial aid to patients who are not covered under any medical insurance or those who need instant funds for specific surgical procedures.

In addition to minimal documentation, instant approval and easy disbursement, you can plan ahead for medical expenses with strategic loans, treat chronic recurring conditions at flexible interest rates and claim medical coverage or claim access to IVF financing and have a carefree parenthood.

Home Credit

Based on your credit rating, apply for loans with just two documents namely PAN card and proof of address/identity. The quick approval procedure helps you get a loan of up to INR 2 lakhs with a credit period of up to 26 months.

The digital process helps you link a bank account to any digital wallet where the money can be credited. The portal is available to students, senior citizens, pensioners who have a very basic income or are not earning.

IndiaLends

This low-interest loan app provides instant, gold and property-backed loans from banks and NBFCs (Non-banking financial companies). You can also select your loan scheme, get a credit card and check credit score by simply uploading PAN card details.

Other features of the app include easy digital approval, quick disbursal depending on your DTI ratio (Debt to Income), good customer service and personal loans to meet all your medical or financial needs and the spend analyser that helps you to keep a track of daily expenditure.

mPokket

Students and salaried professionals can get short-term loans up to ₹30,000, instant cash and low-interest rates with longer credit period. The secure encryption system on the app allows funds to be transferred from any digital wallet like Paytm, without using UPI.

The app is also a handy companion for college students and young professionals who wish to upskill themselves, purchase gadgets during festive sales, need to meet their end of the month financial needs or complete transactions on e-commerce portals.

MoneyTap

After downloading the mobile app, all you have to do is fill out the KYC section and wait for approval. Based on your credit score, you can get an approved amount of up to 5 lakh rupees that can be used for travel, indulgences or daily essentials.

Basic documentation, bank and credit card statements can help you create a credit line that can be later used as a digital wallet. The flexible EMI tenure ranges from 2 to 36 months and you can get collateral free loans within 4 minutes.

PaySense

Merged with LazyPay, this instant loan app helps borrowers acquire personal loans from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000. Along with low EMI plans, the service provides low interest rates without collateral or credit score mention.

You can have the credentials to be picked up right from your residence so the hassle of scanning for digital copies or getting photocopies of important documents is eliminated. The platform approves requests quickly and you can also use the one-click feature to get another loan later.

SimplyCash

Get multiple finance options to raise immediate cash during medical emergencies with SimplyCash instant loan app, powered by Hero Fin Corp financial institution. Apply for loans online and easily solve cash crunch issues with instant application approval.

Short-term loans are available against credit card, PPF account, savings and insurance policies. Once your documents are verified and credit assessment is complete, the amount is directly credited to your bank account. The app features can be used to customize loans and EMIs, without collateral.

Conclusion

Pick from any of the above portals to fulfil your healthcare and financial needs in times of emergency and use app/website coupons, promotional codes, sale or deals to get additional cashback and perks on your personal loan plans.

