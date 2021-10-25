Probe Zainpora killing: Altaf Bukhari

SRINAGAR: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday expressed deep shock and grief over the killing of a civilian who was shot dead near a CRPF camp in Zainapora area of district Shopian.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari demanded a time bound probe into the circumstances that led to the killing of the civilian who had nothing to do with any kind of subversive activities. “Killing of a civilian in this manner is extremely gruesome and mere condemnation of such incidents won’t work. The incident must be investigated in a transparent manner so that the responsibility for loss of precious life of a civilian is fixed,” he added.

Bukhari also expressed deep shock over the death of two young boys– Imtiyaz Ahmed Mir and Dawood Majeed residents of Kishtwar who lost their lives after being trapped in snow at Sinthan top area on Sunday.

“I pray for eternal peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss and wish speedy recovery of the other two persons who were rescued in this incident,” Bukhari said, while expressing solidarity with the bereaved families.

While appreciating the district administration Anatnag for launching the rescue operation during midnight thus saving the two precious lives, Bukhari urged the administration to provide specialized treatment to the injured so as to ensure their early recovery.

“The government must immediately disburse ex-gratia relief to the kin of each of the deceased and the bodies be airlifted from Kokernag to Kishtwar so that their last rites are carried out in time,” he demanded.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print