NC condemns civilian’s killing

Srinagar: The National Conference has condemned the killing of a civilian Shahid Ahmed near CRPF outpost at Zainapura, Shopian in strongest terms.

While condemning the killing, party’s Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, State Secretary Sakina Itoo, South Zone President Dr Bashir Ahmed Veeri, spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that the unabated loss of human lives in Kashmir is worrisome and heart-rending. District President Shopian Showkat Ganaie, Sheikh Rafi, Shabir Kullay have also condemned the killing of a youngster.

They said the vicious cycle of violence that has gripped the valley doesn’t augur well for the return of peace. “Yet another life has been sniffed off; yet another mother will have to live with lifelong pain and agony. Sympathies and condolences seem hollow to console the bereaved household, whose heart throb has been snatched away,” they said while expressing solidarity with the bereaved family.

The functionaries prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in their hour of loss.

They also demanded that the circumstances leading to his killing be probed forthwith.

