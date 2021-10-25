Civilian labourer shot dead outside CRPF camp

Crossfire, says CRPF; murder, say members of poor family for whom he was the lone breadwinner

Shopian: A civilian labourer was killed outside the central reserve police force (CRPF) camp at Babapora village in Zainpora area of district Shopian on Sunday.

The incident according to police took place at around 10:30 am of Sunday morning. The slain youth was identified as Shahid Aijaz, 19, a resident of Kharpora Nowpora in Arwani area of district Kulgam.

Adil Gulzar, cousin brother of the slain, told Kashmir Reader that Shahid was neither a milkman nor a pickup truck driver but a labourer who was also studying in Class 12th at Bejbahara higher secondary school in Anantnag district.

“He was working as labourer at Reshipora village of Shopian and was supposed to come home today, but we heard he was killed by CRPF at Babapora village,” he said.

A police official told Kashmir Reader that according to CRPF, militants attacked a naka party and the said person at the same time tried to snatch weapon from a CRPF personnel and was killed in cross fire.

“A case in this regard has been registered and we are investigating it,” he said.

Family members said that Shahid despite being young was the lone bread earner of his impoverished family. “He was supposed to come home on Saturday but due to snowfall he could not do so. He was on way home on Sunday morning when he was killed. He had told my father that since he (father) is handicapped, he will earn two meals for the family at the cost of his education, “said Shahid’s younger sister.

Locals said that Shahid has left behind two younger sisters, two younger brothers and his mother and father. They said that the family has no business, land or job and Shahid was the lone person in the family bearing the expenses.

