Be an MBBS: Your gateway to a secured future as a Doctor

Those who wish to follow their passion of becoming a doctor should acquire a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery (MBBS). The Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery is a professional medical degree (MBBS). Students would be qualified as medical practitioners or doctors after completing the MBBS program and receiving their degree. The MBBS programme lasts five years and six months, with a year of rotational internship at non-profit hospitals, health centres, and health camps (NGOs). Anatomy, pharmacology, pathology, community health and medicine, pediatrics, and surgery are all part of the MBBS curriculum. The curriculum is structured in such a way that MBBS graduates can choose a specialization in which to specialize and practice medicine. Cardiology, Nephrology, Gynecology, Organ Transplant, Anesthesiology, Endocrine & General Surgery are among the specializations available to MBBS students.

Students who have completed their 10+2 with major subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and have received a minimum of 50% (if in the general category) or 40% (if in the reserved category) in the PCB are eligible to take the entrance examination and gain admission to the MBBS degree program. Eligible students must pass the CBSE-conducted National Level Examination, i.e. NEET or AIIMS Entrance Exam. The short-listed individuals are then assigned places at various medical institutions based on their performance and other factors.

MBBS, the field’s undergraduate degree program, takes roughly 5.5 years to complete in total, including 4.5 years of academic coursework and one year of internship for practical experience. However, in light of the government’s recent announcement regarding the timeline, the initiative will now be completed in 7.5 years instead. This is due to the addition of two years to the course, as well as an extra year for the internship and a year in the field.

Career Options for MBBS

Throughout their education, medical students are taught the full anatomy of humans as well as surgical procedures, including sub-fields such as human cytology, chemistry, human anatomy, medicine, drug formulation, pharmaceutical chemistry and effect, and surgical method.While working as a medical professional (having earned the right to use the prefix ‘Dr’ with one’s name) in a private or government-aided hospital or even opening one’s private clinic is the apparent choice, there are other options as well. Medical students currently have options such as public health, hospital administration, medical transcription, and even medical publishing if they do not want to practice as a doctor.

Being one of the most prestigious professions in the world, medicine is unquestionably a financially rewarding job, with a growing demand for good, promising medicos in both government and private facilities. On average, it begins with an annual pay of roughly 3 lakh rupees in the government sector and as much as 5 lakh rupees in the private sector, with salaries growing dramatically depending on the degree of expertise obtained.

Analyzed Future Scope of MBBS

To state the obvious, the extent of the MBBS degree program and a career as a medical professional has a bright future in terms of its scope, all over the world. With rising stress levels, pollution, a deteriorating environment, and unhealthy lifestyles, as well as people becoming more conscious of the effects on their physical health as a result of all of this, there is a great demand and, as a result, professional respect for competent and knowledgeable doctors have been increasing seemingly day by day. And, of course, a doctor’s life-saving profile is an extra benefit to its broad breadth, both now and in the future.

After completing an MBBS, you have a myriad of job options. Post MBBS, a medical practitioner, also known as a doctor, is considered one of the noblest professions. On receiving an MBBS degree, the next section discusses popular job options or specializations.

General Physician :

MBBS graduates can pursue a profession as a general physician, who investigates, diagnoses, and treats patients’ ailments. Typically, a physician treats ailments in their early stages, and if the disease progresses to a severe stage after diagnosis, the patient is transferred to a specialist. The average annual compensation for a general physician is Rs 4-5 lakh.

Pediatrician:

A pediatrician is a doctor who specializes in the treatment of children’s ailments as well as their overall growth and development. A pediatrician is a doctor who treats children from birth to puberty and beyond. They assist in the early detection of any sickness in developing youngsters, as well as advising parents on diet and allergies in their children. Preventive treatment is provided, as well as assistance in the growth and development of children with special needs and medication side effects and allergies. A pediatrician’s beginning salary is more than Rs. 4.5 lakh per year.

Medical Assistant (Surgery):

Starting a career as a medical assistant in a specialty like cardiology, dermatology, oncology, nephrology, neurology, gynecology, or ophthalmology and with an annual income between Rs. 3-4 lakh is a wonderful method to learn how to perform procedures on patients. They will be able to diagnose and treat patients using current surgical techniques once they have completed their education in specialized medical schools. There have been medical advances by prominent surgeons with the help of contemporary science and technology over the years, demonstrating that this profession is fully founded on continual learning and practice.

Exceptional Recruiters for MBBS Graduates

Among the top employers for MBBS graduates are medical research centres, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies, among others. Some of the recruiters for the MBBS degree include:

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

Medanta Hospitals

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Apollo Munich Health Industries Co Ltd

Sri Ganga Ram Hospital

Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre

Wockhardt Ltd

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd

Cipla Ltd

Religare Health Insurance Company Ltd

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

What after MBBS?

Students can serve as consultants, physicians, and medical assistants in critical care units throughout their MBBS internship, which lasts one year. They can also take part in government-sponsored health initiatives and hold conferences to raise public awareness about diseases, treatments, health, and fitness.

Students can register as doctors with the Medical Council of India after completing their MBBS internship (MCI). They can either pursue a postgraduate degree in medical science (MD/MS) or continue working as trained doctors in the health industry.

While pursuing further study in medical science, MBBS graduates can work as research associates for pharmaceutical companies too. MBBS graduates also have the option of sitting for the Combined Medical Services Examination. They can work for the federal government, including hospitals, the defense sector, and railroads, as well as the local and state governments.

Top Colleges/ Universities to study MBBS from:

The following are some of the best institutions in the country for an MBBS degree program:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC)

Jawaharlal Institute of PG Medical Education & Research (JIPMER)

Christian Medical College (CMC)

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

MBBS in a Foreign Country

Ukraine, Russia, China, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and other countries are among the leading destinations for MBBS study abroad. Higher education certifications, national passports, and visas are necessary to study MBBS abroad, and the average MBBS fees abroad range from 15 to 60 lakhs per year. The requirements for pursuing MBBS from overseas may differ from country to country.

Studying MBBS in a foreign country has several advantages, including better infrastructure and more qualified doctors, which makes it easier and more practical to learn everything with a different exposure. They provide a variety of medical courses at reasonable university and hostel rates. Furthermore, the MCI (Medical Council of India) has also approved and recognized them. Earning an MBBS degree from a foreign university allows students to gain valuable experience, knowledge, and abilities.

In India, the undergraduate MBBS curriculum is the bedrock of the healthcare delivery system. India has the most medical schools, as well as a huge pool of health educators and a large number of young Indian medical graduates enrolled in undergraduate medical education programs. Being a member of the healthcare fraternity as a caregiver is a respected position (doctor). One is entrusted with a divine mission. Understanding the complexities of any profession is not easy. It necessitates a hands-on evaluation of your ability on skills, knowledge & a lot more). The race to get into one of India’s many MBBS institutions is long and exhausting but definitely rewarding in the long run.

