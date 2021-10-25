9 women among 15 injured in passenger matador accident in Rajouri

Jammu: 15 passengers, nine of them women, were injured when a Matador they were travelling in met with an accident near Cheta Morh Jhander in Nowshera area of Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.

They said the matador (JK02AK-0297) was on way to Nowshera from Jhanger when it met with the accident, leading to the injuries to 15 passengers who were later shifted to Sub District Hospital Nowshera.

The injured have been identified as Swarana Devi (40), Sakshi Devi (20), Manzoor Hussain (18), Suresh Devi (45), all residents of Jhanger; Ram Payari (62), Ram Parshad (55), Beena Devi (40), Sachin Kumar (19), Mukesh Kumar (29), M Kumar (28), Vidhya Devi (80), all from Sarya; Neetu Choudhary (31), Tilak Raj (47), both residents of Kalsian; Taro Devi (75) of Bal Shama and Kajal Devi (19) of Bhetra Kalakote.

A police officer told GNS that a case has been registered and further investigations started. (GNS)

