5 tribal families, livestock rescued in Pulwama

PULWAMA: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chowdhary, a team of officers headed by Tehsildar Rajpora rushed to Namlan Sangerwani where as many as 25 tribal families were stuck along with 2,000 livestock. All of them were rescued to safe locations.

The families were stuck in the forest area of Namlan Sangerwani after heavy rains and snowfall in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

Officers from the district administration reached the spot and with strenuous efforts rescued the nomads and their livestock and soon after shifted them to a safer place.

The team immediately rescued these families and livestock by putting them up in dhoks and kothars of Sangerwani. These families were on urgent basis provided firewood and first aid. Later in the day, rescue material was sourced from DC office Pulwama and Tehsil office Rajpora and these families were provided with food kits, tarpaulin sheets, socks/ clothes and fodder including rice bran/ wheat bran, dry grass for livestock.

The rescue / relief effort was coordinated with close cooperation of local youth from Sangerwani which was later joined by Police and SDRF. These tribal families and local residents hailed the timely efforts of dist administration Pulwama in rescuing these families and their livestock.

Information Department

