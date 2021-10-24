Poonch encounter: Two cops, solider, militant injured, says Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday said that two policemen and a solider were injured and a Pakistani militant who was taken to the encounter site also sustained injuries and he couldn’t be retrieved back at Bhata-Dhurian encounter site in Poonch.

Police said that Zia Mustafa, a Pakistani LeT militant was taken to Bhata Durian for identification of a hideout during the ongoing operation in which three army jawans and a JCO were killed.

“During the search when team approached hideout, militants again opened fire on joint team of police and army personnel in which two policemen and an army jawan sustained injuries. Mustafa also sustained injuries &he could not be extracted from the site due to heavy fire,” the police said—(KNO)

