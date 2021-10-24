Civilian killed near CRPF camp at Zainapora

Srinagar: A civilian was on Sunday morning killed near CRPF camp in Babapora area of Zainapora hamlet in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

An official said that a civilian, identified as Shahid Aijaz from Anantnag was killed in a firing incident at Babapora area of Shopian.

Meanwhile, a top police official informed that he was killed in cross firing after CRPF party retaliated the militant action in the area.

Police said that CRPF party was out for area domination when militants fired upon them, which they (CRPF) retaliated.

“During cross firing, one person died. Credential being ascertained,” police said—(KNO)

