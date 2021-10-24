Advisor Farooq Khan orders relief to affected nomads

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, expressed profound grief and shock over the tragic mishap at Noorpora area of Tral, Pulwama, due to continual rains and snowfall claiming three precious lives of a nomadic family there.

The unfortunate incident occurred when a makeshift tent of the family came under debris of a soil bund which caved-in amid incessant rains in the area.

Advisor Khan prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls besides wishing early recovery to the injured.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Baseer ul Haq to immediately provide necessary relief and required support to the affected family. He asked him to ensure relief is provided to the bereaved family under SDRF/Red cross as per norms. He also directed him for deputing a team of senior officers to the area for rescue operation ensuring that no further soil erosion/ land sliding occurs in the area.

Farooq Khan also directed Secretary Tribal Affairs, Shahid Iqbal Choudary, to provide all possible support and assistance to the affected family under the relevant departmental schemes.

