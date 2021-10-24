72 Covid cases reported in J&K

SRINAGAR: The official bulletin on COVID informed that 72 new cases of COVID, 9 from Jammu division and 63 from Kashmir division, were reported on Saturday.

It said 80 more COVID patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 4 from Jammu Division and 76 from Kashmir Division.

It said that there are 862 active cases in J&K, 145 in Jammu Division and 717 in Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for the positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 34 cases, Baramulla reported 13 cases, Budgam reported 06 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 06 cases, Anantnag reported 01 case, Bandipora reported 01 case, Ganderbal reported 02 cases while Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases.

Similarly, Jammu reported 04 cases, Doda reported 03 cases, Poonch reported 002 cases while Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.

