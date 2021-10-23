Winter coming this weekend with snow and rain

SRINAGAR: As winter is coming closer, weather conditions have begun to get bad in entire Jammu and Kashmir. The season’s first major spell will begin with rain and snowfall from Saturday morning which will last Sunday afternoon, according to the forecast of the meteorological department.

Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department in Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad, told Kashmir Reader that both plains and hilly areas will get rainfall and snowfall during the weekend. In hilly areas, he said, snowfall is certain. Plains will get rains and at some places light snowfall, he said.

“But from Sunday afternoon the weather is going to improve but will remain cloudy on Oct 28. Till November 3 there is no adverse prediction,” he said.

With the rainfall, there will also be a drop in day temperature by 10-12 degrees, he said.

“This will begin a spell of chilly days in Kashmir,” he added.

Winter in Kashmir begins in October and lasts till March. The chill however remains in April too. Between October and February, Kashmir frequently receives snow and rainfall. There is also a significant drop in temperature to sub-zero levels. People adopt Kangri as a traditional firepot to keep them warm. They eat harisa to maintain their body temperature.

