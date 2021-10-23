Untimely Snowfall Extensively Damages Apple Orchards In Shopian

Shopian: Amid the ongoing incessant rains and snow in parts of Kashmir valley, orchards in multiple hamlets in south Kashmir’s Shopian have reportedly suffered extensive damage, plunging the local populace into gloom.

Reports said that orchards in Herpora, Sedow Chekh, Kellar, Resh Nagri, Imam Sahib and other adjacent hamlets have suffered damage in the ongoing snowfall, starting on Friday night. In most of the places, the twigs and branches of trees have broken with around forty percent fruit yet to be harvested by the orchardists.

“With many of the orchardists still busy with harvesting, they had not done trimming of the trees due to which a lot of trees have got damaged”, a local said adding the unexpected weather conditions have plunged the whole populace into despair and gloom.

Meanwhile Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan has directed Director General Horticulture to personally supervise the assessment process vis-à-vis loss to orchards and fruit in South Kashmir.

An official said that Advisor Farooq Khan has issued instructions/directions to DG Horticulture Kashmir to depute field staff in south Kashmir’s snow-affected apple orchards to assess the damage to trees and fruit without fail and furnish report and recommendations.

The DG Horticulture has been directed to personally visit the affected areas, the official said adding he (DG Horticulture Kashmir) has been further directed to depute staff for damage in other areas also.

“Advisor Farooq khan has also asked the Principal Secretary Horticulture department to monitor the exercise regularly and all the possible support be provided to orchardists”, the official further said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print