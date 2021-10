Seizure of bikes is ‘collective punishment’: Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the seizure of a large number of bikes by police in Kashmir was a “collective punishment” and a means to “snatch” the livelihood of the youth.

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s likely visit to Kashmir this weekend, many riders have alleged that their two-wheelers were seized by police without even checking the documents and they were asked to collect their vehicles after October 26.

“J&K admin’s recent spree of seizing bikes in Kashmir is a collective punishment & another way to snatch whatever means Kashmiri youth have to earn their livelihood in a dignified manner. Contrary to GOIs claims of providing jobs, they are doing the opposite,” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

