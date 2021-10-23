Security forces defuse 2 IEDs in Poonch

Jammu: Security forces on Friday detected and defused two suspected box-type improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
They said the two small boxes were detected in Bhata Durian Forest during a joint search operation by the army and police.
The boxes were suspected to be IEDs and were destroyed in-situ, they said.
This is the third instance of IEDs being detected by troops in J&K since Thursday.
An army patrol Thursday had detected and defused an IED fitted in the branch of a tree in the forest area of Sawalkot in Ratangir ridge and later defused it.
Before that security forces had defused an IED in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.
PTI