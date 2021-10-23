Public mobilisation if Jamia not opened for Friday prayers: MMU

Srinagar: The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar on Friday said that even on the following Friday of the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and the blessed birth of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the authorities did not allow Muslims to perform an important duty like Friday prayers at the largest mosque of Kashmir – the historic Central Jamia Masjid Srinagar.

The Anjuman also expressed strong resentment over the continuous detention of its head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who is under house arrest for the last 26 months, due to which he is unable to carry out his peaceful activities as a social, religious and political leader and also the official responsibilities the Institution of Mirwaiz enjoins upon him.

“Authorities and police forcibly closed the grand mosque for Friday prayers before the Adhan (call for prayer) thereby disallowing Muslims from fulfilling their religious obligations,” the Anjuman said in a statement, adding that this was sheer interference in religious affairs and such actions hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

Meanwhile, a resolution was passed by Jammu and Kashmir Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) against the continued ban on Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid Srinagar and this was ratified by the public during the Jumma prayer gatherings today in mosques, shrines, imambaras, and other major places of worship across J&K.

The resolution overwhelmingly supported by the people reads as follows:

1. This public gathering is deeply concerned and anguished over the closure of the largest mosque in Kashmir, the historic Central Jamia Masjid Srinagar, which the authorities have kept closed since August 2021. The Muslims are deeply hurt for being forcibly stopped from offering Friday namaz at the Jamia Mosque. This gathering strongly registers its protest against the dictatorial attitude of the rulers.

2. This gathering feels that due to the steep decline in COVID-19 cases, now all the places of worship in Jammu and Kashmir including Dargah Hazratbal and other mosques, shrines and imambaras, etc, have been opened for Friday prayers and daily prayers; keeping just the Central Jamia Masjid Srinagar closed is totally unjustified and beyond comprehension and is the worst example of anti-people authoritarianism.

3. This gathering asks the authorities to stop bullying and allow the reopening of the Central Jamia Masjid Srinagar next Friday, 29 October 2021, and also release the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema head and the respected Mirwaiz of J&K of Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, who has been put under arbitrary house arrest since 5 August 2019, so that he fulfills the responsibilities the Institution of Mirwaiz enjoins upon him.

It said, “If Jama Masjid is not opened for Friday prayers, MMU will otherwise initiate public mobilisation against this hegemonic and anti-Muslim attempt at deliberately violating the religious rights of people and causing them great hurt.”

