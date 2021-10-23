J&K sees 108 fresh cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 108 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 3,31,494, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,429, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 21 were reported from the Jammu division and 87 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

At 47, Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases, followed by 14 in Budgam.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 870. So far, 3,26,195 patients have recovered from the disease, the officials said.

There were 49 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

PTI

