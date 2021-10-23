Altaf Bukhari demands deferment of Combined Civil Services exams in view of inclement weather

*SRINAGAR:Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday urged the administration to defer the Combined Civil Services examinations that are scheduled for tomorrow.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari said the government had already issued an advisory of harsh weather conditions across the valley and in regards to that it is imperative to defer the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Exams for the safety of students.

“The students have to come from various corners of the valley whereas many roads remain blocked due to the recent snowfall & incessant rains. These aspiring candidates have expressed fears that in case the exams are not postponed to the next date, future of many brilliant youth will be devastated. Therefore, it is expedient to defer these examinations so that the students have not to face any inconvenience,” Bukhari said.

Bukhari added that due to sudden change in the weather conditions, the cold has increased exponentially for which the examination centers may not have been equipped with necessary heating systems as well.

