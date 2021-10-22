Woman Among 3 Killed In Anantnag, Doda Accidents

Anantnag/Jammu:: Three persons including a woman were killed in two separate road accidents in Anantnag and Doda district, reports and officials said on Friday.

Reports said that one Haseena Banoo Wife (52) of Mohammad Yousuf Gareeb, a resident of FM Gali KP Road Anantnag, was hit and injured by the “speeding” truck (JK04A-6858) at KP road Anantnag.

The injured woman was shifted to GMC Hospital Anantnag for treatment. However the doctors declared her as brought dead on arrival.

Confirming the incident, a police official said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations into the incident initiated.

Meanwhile, two persons including driver and Cleaner of truck (JK14D-6072) laden with cement met with an accident near Khellani Nallah in Doda. Locals and Police started rescue operation and retrieved bodies from a deep gorge in which the truck had fallen.

The deceased have been identified as Manohar Singh son of Kaka Ram and Sunil Singh son of Pritam Singh, both from of Rahnoo, Udhampur. (GNS)

