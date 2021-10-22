Will not rest till militancy is ‘completely wiped out’: LG

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday attended the Police Commemoration Day Parade at Armed Police Complex, Zewan, Srinagar and laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor paid tributes to the police personnel who have made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. “Our valiant police personnel selflessly put their lives at stake, work 24X7 for ensuring a safe environment for the people of J&K. The nation will always remain indebted to their sacrifices,” the Lt Governor said.

“Attempts are being made by the neighbouring country to disrupt the process of peace & development in J&K. Our brave Security Forces will neutralize every threat. We will strive to preserve the communal fabric of J&K and will not rest till (militancy) is completely wiped out,” said the Lt Governor.

“We are committed to peace, strengthening the social fabric & maintaining cultural harmony. Befitting reply will be given to the forces threatening sovereignty and integrity of the country,” he said.

The Lt Governor called upon the civil society, social & religious organizations to speak in unison to fight militancy.

“I salute the families of the martyrs and assure them that J&K Government will always stand by them. My sincere homage to the civilians who lost their lives in attacks, to the police personnel & frontline workers who laid down their lives while fighting Covid,” said the Lt Governor.

Dilbag Singh DGP J&K, while speaking on the occasion, paid homage to the martyrs of JKP and other forces.

“Our police and security forces are working tirelessly to protect the J&K UT from enemies. Police is always there to serve people facing traditional as well as modern challenges,” said the DGP.

Later, the Lt Governor handed over SRO Orders to the wards of the martyrs. A Blood Donation Camp was also organized on the occasion.

—GNS

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print