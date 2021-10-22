Seizing of bikes not due to visit of Home Min: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that seizing of motorbikes or shutting down mobile internet in some places was related to militancy-related incidents and not the upcoming visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to Kashmir.

The Kashmir Zone Police while quoting IGP Vijay Kumar wrote on its Twitter handle, “Seizing some bikes and shutting down of internet of some towers is purely related to militancy violence. It has nothing to do with visit of the Hon’ble HM: IGP Kashmir.”

It’s pertinent to mention that frisking and seizing of two wheelers has been intensified after recent civilian killings in Srinagar.

(GNS)

