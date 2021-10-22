Nothing has been done: HC on demarcation of Sindh river

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday sought a compliance report from the Secretary, Revenue and Flood and Irrigation Department, outlining what has been so far done with respect to the demarcation of the river Sindh.

“In case the reports are not filed within a period of three weeks from today, both the officers shall personally attend the court and explain the reasons for not completing the demarcation,” Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar directed.

The court while passing the direction mentioned that on 3 July, 2021, it was submitted that the demarcation of the Sindh Nallah (river) is underway by the revenue authorities and the task would be accomplished in collaboration with the Zilladar of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department of Ganderbal.

“But till date nothing has been brought on record to indicate that the demarcation work has been accomplished,” the court observed.

The court also noted that already sufficient time has been allowed to the authorities for demarcation of the river but the work is not being completed for one reason or the other.

“In view of the aforesaid facts and circumstances, we require a compliance report to be filed not only by the Secretary, Revenue Department, but also by the Secretary, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, clearly stating as to what has been done till date for the purposes of demarcation of the river and as to how much time is proposed to be taken for completion of the above task,” the bench said and directed.

With respect to the suggestions submitted by Amicus Curiae Nadeem Qadri, the court directed MA Chashoo, Additional Advocate General, to file his response within three weeks.

Advocate General DC Raina was directed by court to ensure compliance of the directions contained in the order dated 11th August, 2021, with regard to convening of meeting of the officers and to submit a report thereon on the next date.

The court will again hear the matter on 15 December.

