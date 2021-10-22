HC gives govt one month to file report on cases against legislators

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday granted one month time to the government to file status report on the trial cases pending against sitting/former legislators.

The bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar while hearing the suo motu proceedings noted that the status regarding the criminal proceedings pendings against the legislators/ politicians be submitted before court in view of the Supreme Court directives.

It was observed by the Bench that the Government must file the updated report in this regard.

Earlier court had taken a suo motu cognizance of the directions of the Supreme Court with regard to monitoring progress of trial of cases pending against sitting/former legislators.

The court had treated it as a PIL titled “Court on its own motion vs Union of India and others” and had sought information with respect to the number of trials which are pending in different subordinate courts as well as the matters pending in the High court against the legislators.

The court said, “In this suo motu motion, the Union of India shall be represented through Home Secretary, Union territories of J&K and Ladakh through Commissioner Secretary, Home.”

“Let the respondents be arrayed accordingly and notice be issued to them,” the Bench had directed.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print