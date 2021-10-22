Gurez-Bandipora road to remain closed till further orders

Srinagar: In wake of the weather advisory, the authorities in Bandipora district have decided to close the 84-km-long Bandipora-Gurez road for the vehicular movement from Friday afternoon.

An order issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate Gurez, reads that in view of weather advisory issued by Meteorological department, the traffic on Dawar-Bandipora Dawar-Tulail road shall remain suspended w.e.f. 03: 00 PM of 22-10-2021 till futher orders.

“SHO police station Gurez, SHO police station Budugam and I/c police post Izmerg are hereby directed to not allow any vehicle from Dawar to Bandipora and Dawar to Tulail and vice versa after cut offtiming, ” the order reads.

